NYPD: Suspects Steal $54,000 In Cash, Jewelry And Other Items From Home In Violent Queens Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find multiple suspects who they said are wanted in connection with at least two violent robberies in Queens last month.

The first incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. back on March 20.

A 19-year-old man was walking in the area of 241st Street and 149th Avenue when police said he was approached by a man wearing a black mask and armed with a gun.

Police said the man hit the victim in the mouth and then forced him into a black van with another male suspect inside.

After forcing the victim to give them the security code to his home, the suspects entered the residence where they tied up another man, a woman and a 15-year-old boy who were inside, police said.

The suspects then fled with around $54,000 worth of money, jewelry, shoes, credits cards and luxury handbags, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The other three were not hurt.

Then days later on the morning of March 25, police said a 33-year-old man was walking to his car when three men armed with guns walked up to him near the corner of 140th Avenue and 169th Street.

When the man tried to run, police said they grabbed him and forced him into a dark-colored van. Once inside, they demanded money and assaulted him before taking his wallet, police said.

They then dropped him off in the area of 166th Street and 144th Drive and fled.

Police said they are looking for four to six male suspects with Jamaican accents as well as a woman, who they said was seen on surveillance video using a bank card at a Nassau County Walmart that was stolen in the March 20 incident.

WANTED: Woman who used stolen bank card from Queens robbery where 4-6 men with Jamaican accents forced man into van. Call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/QpF7YOVYS3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 5, 2017

