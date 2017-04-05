Derailment Disruptions Continue For LIRR, NJ TRANSIT And Amtrak Commuters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rail officials said it could be days before full service is restored at Penn Station following a second derailment in less than two weeks that has wreaked havoc for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

The Long Island Rail Road, NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak continue to operate on reduced schedules Wednesday.

The LIRR said it is canceling of combining 13 westbound trains during the morning due to reduced track capacity at Penn.

The railroad will also terminate three trains at Jamaica and divert one train to Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens on Wednesday.

NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Lines trains continue to operate on a holiday schedule with extra trains added. MidTown Direct trains are still being diverted to and from Hoboken.

Buses and New York Waterway ferries are honoring NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and cross-honoring is also in effect on PATH.

Amtrak said it will operate a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor through Thursday and said customers on trains arriving and departing Penn may experience delays up to 50 minutes during rush hours and up to 25 minutes during non-rush hours.

For many, the service disruptions have caused commuter chaos.

“It’s just nuts to me that this is happening so often,” said LIRR passenger Dan Reilly.

“We just had a derailment and now another derailment? They should get it together,” said commuter Teresa Winfield. “This is crazy, we can’t get to work.”

Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT officials said crews were working to repair the damage from Monday’s derailment. Three cars in the middle of an inbound NJ TRASNIT train dislodged from a track as it approached a platform.

“Amtrak has advised us that the repairs to damaged track will take a matter of days, unfortunately,” said LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski. “Because of that, we must continue to operate on a reduced schedule until all repairs have been safely completed.”

The derailment damaged the track and a switch and knocked out service on eight of 21 tracks, said Scot Naparstek, chief operating officer of Amtrak. The train was moved back onto the rail early Tuesday, he said.

Naparstek didn’t speculate on what might have caused the derailment. He said because of the location and the track components involved, it was not believed to be related to a March 24 incident in which an outbound Amtrak train derailed at Penn Station and scraped against an inbound NJ TRANSIT train.

No serious injuries were reported in either derailment.

Naparstek also didn’t offer a guess on when all 21 tracks would be operational.

“Any guesstimate I’d have right now is too, is premature and is likely to be wrong until I have more information,” he said.

The two derailments renewed calls for accelerating progress on an ambitious, $20 billion-plus project, known as Gateway, to add a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River and expand Penn Station.

The current tunnel is more than 100 years old and operates at capacity during peak commuting hours. It suffered extensive saltwater damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and is a regular source of delays due to overhead wire problems.

The cost of the tunnel, estimated at roughly $10 billion, is to be split among New York, New Jersey and the federal government, but supporters fear Republican President Donald Trump’s budget released last month could jeopardize the federal slice of the project by proposing to pay only for projects that have advanced to the final contract stage.

John Porcari, a former deputy U.S. secretary of transportation who is the interim head of the development corporation overseeing Gateway, said a new tunnel wouldn’t have stopped the two recent derailments from happening. It would, he said, lessen the aftershock to commuters because the eight tracks currently out of service would have been able to connect to the new tunnel.

“It would have been a minor blip instead of a major nightmare for commuters,” he said.

