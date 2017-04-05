WATCH: High School Basketball Player Does Cartwheel, Hits Long 3-Pointer

SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — If Ray Knight Jr. doesn’t make it to the NBA, he should have a future with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Knight, a senior at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, has become a viral Internet sensation after he recently did a cartwheel while taking the ball upcourt en route to draining a deep 3-pointer.
The amazing play happened in the South Bay Senior All-Star Game in Torrance, California, and drew loud cheers from the crowd.
“I had to do something for the fans,” Knight told the Daily Breeze newspaper.