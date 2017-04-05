Staten Island Man Fatally Shot Outside Liquor Store, Police Say

April 5, 2017 10:03 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man has been fatally shot outside a New York City liquor store.

Police say officers found Gurley Johnson, 27, with a gunshot would to the torso at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday near Broad Wines & Spirits on Broad Street in the Stapleton section.

Johnson was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect was taken to a local precinct for questioning. No charges have been announced.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

