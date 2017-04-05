Staten Island Man Fatally Shot Outside Liquor Store, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man has been fatally shot outside a New York City liquor store.
Police say officers found Gurley Johnson, 27, with a gunshot would to the torso at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday near Broad Wines & Spirits on Broad Street in the Stapleton section.
Johnson was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a suspect was taken to a local precinct for questioning. No charges have been announced.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
