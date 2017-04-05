Police Search For Suspect In Plainview Subway Restaurant Robbery

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another Nassau County business has been robbed at knifepoint.
According to police, a suspect pulled out a large knife and demanded cash at a Subway restaurant location on Old Country Road in Plainview on Tuesday night.
The suspect cleaned out the register and fled with the cash, CBS2 reported.
Authorities describe the suspect as a man standing 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, wearing a dark-colored knit cap, jeans, gloves and jacket, with a scarf covering his face.
This is the latest incident in a rash of robberies targeting Carvel, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway restaurant locations across Long Island.
The unsolved Long Island robbery pattern began in February, with a masked man armed with a machete or butcher knife threatening employees in at least six linked crimes.
The holdup in Ronkonkoma made number seven.
Because of his build and clothing, police now think a robbery in a Copiague Subway was also committed by the same suspect. He was reportedly brandishing a sharp machete, waving it at workers during the shops’ closing hours.
It was not immediately clear if police believe this latest robbery is linked.