Police: Woman Flashes Big Smile While Trying To Sell Stolen Cell Phone On Long Island

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman appeared to be quite happy as she was caught on surveillance video trying to sell a stolen cell phone in Suffolk County, police said.
The woman was seen with a man, trying to sell the phone last month by placing it in an automated kiosk at the Smith Haven Mall in Smithtown and at a Walmart in Centereach, police said.
A Walmart customer reported her cell phone was missing after shopping there.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.