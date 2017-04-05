Police: Woman Flashes Big Smile While Trying To Sell Stolen Cell Phone On Long Island

April 5, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Suffolk County

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman appeared to be quite happy as she was caught on surveillance video trying to sell a stolen cell phone in Suffolk County, police said.

The woman was seen with a man, trying to sell the phone last month by placing it in an automated kiosk at the Smith Haven Mall in Smithtown and at a Walmart in Centereach, police said.

Suffolk County Stolen Cell Phone

Two suspects wanted for trying to sell stolen cell phone in Suffolk County, police say. (credit: Handout)

A Walmart customer reported her cell phone was missing after shopping there.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

