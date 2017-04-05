WWE Superstars Nikki Bella & Lana Talk Wrestling, Weddings & Women On ‘The Trend’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and Lana stopped by “The Trend” to chat with 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet about the return of “Total Divas.”

Bella tells Granet she was shocked when John Cena proposed during Wrestle Mania.

“Every time I get to relive that footage I just get teary-eyed, because what he said, how he did it. I don’t know, I’m so lucky. I’m just so happy,” she says.

Lana also talks about getting married to Rusev. Fans cans see the couple’s traditional Bulgarian wedding this season.

“On TV he plays this big Bulgarian brute bad guy, but he’s my teddy bear. He’s really, really funny, and he makes me laugh all the time,” she says.

Granet asks Bella about becoming an executive producer on the show and what she wants to accomplish.

“People actually do appreciate women like us on reality TV. It’s not just about drama, it’s about doing good things,” she says. “That’s kind of how I want to change the game, and that’s what I want to look at to the future — to really show how hard these women work, how inspiring and motivating they are, and how empowering they are.”

She also settles some rumors about retirement.

“There was a lot of speculation that I was retiring, but WWE is my home. I’m a lifer. John likes to say that and me too. I am WWE for life. I don’t ever want to retire,” she says. “I need to take some time for healing, but that’s why I will never say the word ‘retirement,’ because you will see me back in the ring. And I hope the day you see me back in the ring is with my twin sister.”

“Total Divas” returns to E! at 9 .m. Wednesday.

Watch the full interview above, and find more of “The Trend” with Rebecca Granet by clicking here.