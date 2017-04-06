Dustin Johnson Will Try To Play Through Back Injury At Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dustin Johnson has arrived at Augusta National and apparently will try to play in the Masters despite a lower back injury.

Johnson’s status has been up in the air since late Wednesday afternoon, when he took what his agent described as a “serious” fall down the staircase at a home he’s rented for the week. He was told to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, in hopes of being able to play.

MORE: Masters Leaderboard

Johnson is scheduled to go off in the last group for Thursday’s opening round at 2:03 p.m. Eastern. With about an hour to go, he headed to the practice range to take a few easy swings and test out his back.

The world’s No. 1-ranked player has won his last three starts.

Earlier Thursday, Phil Mickelson gave his large following a thrill and the early Masters leaderboard a jolt with an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

MORE: Liguori: Arnold Palmer On Everyone’s Mind As The Masters Tees Off

Mickelson, who at age 46 is seeking his fourth green jacket, landed his second shot about 40 feet right of the flag and made the putt. The gallery, which included Pro Bowl linebacker Vic Beasley of the Atlanta Falcons, went crazy when the putt rolled in, Mickelson smiling and waving in appreciating.

Mickelson followed that up with a birdie on the par-3 fourth and was at 3-under par, one stroke behind early leader Thomas Pieters, who is 4-under through eight holes.

Mickelson is trying to match Jack Nicklaus’ feat as the oldest champion at Augusta. Nicklaus won his sixth Masters crown at 46 years old in 1986.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)