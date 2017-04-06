Spieth’s Quadruple-Bogey 9 Sends Him Sliding Down Masters Leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBSNewYork/AP) — For the second straight round at the Masters, Jordan Spieth had a quadruple bogey on the back nine.

Only it wasn’t at No. 12. And it’s only Thursday.

Spieth was 1 over for the opening round when his third shot on the par-5 15th hit the front of the green and spun back into the water. His fifth shot sailed over the green, and it kept getting worse. He pitched long and went to the front of the green, and then he three-putted for a 9.

That put him at 4 over with three holes to play.

A year ago, Spieth hit two in the water at No. 12 and made a quadruple-bogey that sent him from a one-shot lead to a three-shot deficit and cost him another green jacket.

The wind made the course so tough on Thursday that Spieth had plenty of time to recover.

In fact, he birdied the next hole.

As of 3:45 p.m. Eastern, England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick was atop the leadeboard at 3 under. He was through 16 holes.

Justin Rose of England and William McGirt of the U.S. were tied at 2 under.

