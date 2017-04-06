Back Stories: Fred Fishkin’s ‘Bootcamp’ Technology Feature

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back April 6, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former WCBS reporter Fred Fishkin brings us back to “Bootcamp.”

During the mid-1980s as computers started to enter homes, Fred ran a daily technology feature, crossing paths with Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos.

