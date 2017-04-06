Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 6, 2017

Thursday proved to be a day to remember in the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” realm, thanks to Boomer looking ahead to some time off.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday's edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
A couple of local losers dominated the conversation during this wildly popular radio program, as the Mets fell at home to Bartolo Colon and the Braves, while the Yankees took one on the chin in Tampa on Wednesday night.
In addition, Billy Joel opened the new Nassau Coliseum, Craig discussed his transition to pinstripes, James Dolan had words with a fan, the Patriots apparently have interest in Richard Sherman (of course they do), Gunnar Esiason celebrated a birthday, and Suzyn Waldman left her mark on the radio program, as only she can.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
