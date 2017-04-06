WATCH: $21,500 Stolen From ATM Maintenance Worker In Bronx Attack, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two thieves made off with $21,500 after a violent attack on the owner of an ATM maintenance company in the Bronx earlier this year, authorities say.
Surveillance video shows the two men approaching the 27-year-old worker on Buhre Street and ripping a bag containing $48,000 out of his hand, spilling cash across the street at around 12:45 p.m. on March 8.
A struggle ensued. One suspect punched the victim in the face while the other grabbed a bundle of cash authorities say is worth $21,500.
The victim was treated on the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Authorities say the maintenance worker had just withdrawn the cash from a nearby ATM. Police say they are not yet sure whether the victim was targeted.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.