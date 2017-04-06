Christie Halts Payments To Amtrak, Calls For Inspection Following Penn Station Derailment

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is halting payments to Amtrak following a second derailment at New York’s Penn Station that is causing headaches for commuters.

In a letter to Amtrak’s chairman, Christie said he directed NJ TRANSIT to withhold funds until an independent inspection verifies Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor is in a state of good repair.

NJ TRANSIT paid Amtrak $62 million last year for maintenance and upgrades.

In the letter he said the recurring derailments at Penn “indicate Amtrak does not take its obligations seriously and has not effectively applied NJ TRANSIT’s considerable payments to the proper maintenance of these assets, which are absolutely essential to its customers.”

“Amtrak’s apparent disregard for NJ TRANSIT’s customers is entirely unacceptable to me,” he said.

The governor also says he’s asked the attorney general to consider filing a lawsuit to recover money that NJ TRANSIT pays to use the rail line.

On Wednesday, Christie also ordered NJ TRANSIT senior officials to personally appear at stations at Newark, Hoboken and New York to assist customers.

Amtrak says it hopes to have full rail service restored by Friday as it repairs damage caused by Monday’s derailment.

