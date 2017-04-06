Amtrak Eyes Friday For Full Rail Service After Penn Station Derailment As Commuters Face Another Day Of Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Commuters face another day of service changes as crews continue to make repairs to tracks damaged at Penn Station after a second derailment in two weeks.

Amtrak said it hopes to have full rail service restored by Friday. Rail service has been cut back since Monday morning’s derailment took out eight of 21 tracks maintained by Amtrak.

But for riders, it means day four of cancellations, delays and rerouted trains.

“It’s been terrible this week,” one commuter said.

“I’m over-the-top frustrated,” said another.

On Thursday, the Long Island Rail Road said 13 westbound morning peak trains are being canceled due to reduced capacity at Penn.

Today, 13 westbound AM peak trains canceled due to reduced capacity in Penn following NJT derailment. See https://t.co/TG59HfoWiz — LIRR (@LIRR) April 6, 2017