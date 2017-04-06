Amtrak Eyes Friday For Full Rail Service After Penn Station Derailment As Commuters Face Another Day Of Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Commuters face another day of service changes as crews continue to make repairs to tracks damaged at Penn Station after a second derailment in two weeks.
Amtrak said it hopes to have full rail service restored by Friday. Rail service has been cut back since Monday morning’s derailment took out eight of 21 tracks maintained by Amtrak.
But for riders, it means day four of cancellations, delays and rerouted trains.
“It’s been terrible this week,” one commuter said.
“I’m over-the-top frustrated,” said another.
On Thursday, the Long Island Rail Road said 13 westbound morning peak trains are being canceled due to reduced capacity at Penn.
NJ TRANSIT’S Northeast Corridors and North Jersey Coast Line trains are still operating on a holiday schedule with extra trains. Midtown Direct trains continue to be diverted to and from Hoboken.
With the LIRR AND NJ TRANSIT bearing the brunt of criticism from angry riders, their directors took aim at Amtrak, which owns and operates the tracks, signals and switches in the station complex.
“Amtrak needs to step up to the plate,” NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Steve Santoro said. “Having two derailments in just over a week is unacceptable.”
Santoro said customers are “beyond frustrated at the havoc that has been wreaked upon their lives.”
“It is Amtrak’s responsibility to take immediate action, and all corrective action, to resolve the continuing problems at Penn Station New York,” he said.
Santoro noted that as a tenant that uses Amtrak’s infrastructure along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line, NJ TRANSIT pays tens of millions of dollars per year under a federal agreement to help pay for maintenance and repairs.
“We just paid $62 million, and we’re going to pay $74 million this year,” he said. “With that we expect results, we expect more focus, we expect better service from Amtrak for our customers.”
About 100,000 people use NJ TRANSIT to get into New York daily, either directly or through connections.
Monday’s derailment, as a NJ TRANSIT inbound train approached a platform, came 10 days after an outbound Amtrak train derailed and scraped against an inbound NJ TRANSIT train. No cause has been released for either incident.
The derailments don’t appear to be related, Amtrak said.
In a letter to Amtrak, acting Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Fernando Ferrer called the problems “unacceptable infrastructure failures” and said they “leave the clear impression that Amtrak is not aggressively maintaining its tracks, switches and related equipment.”
Amtrak said it values its partnership with commuter railroads and shares their frustration. It said it has requested the Federal Railway Administration join in a “thorough review of infrastructure” at Penn Station to evaluate current conditions.
“New York Penn Station is our busiest and most important station, and we take our role as host seriously and make every effort to keep it operating smoothly,” Amtrak said in a statement. “We are investigating the causes of these recent derailments and will take prompt action to address them.”
Santoro called on Amtrak to form a team of experts, including from the LIRR and NJ TRANSIT, to “walk every inch” of the tracks in Penn Station to inspect their conditions. He also called for NJ TRANSIT to have a bigger say in how the station is operated.
The derailments renewed calls for accelerating a multibillion-dollar project to build a new tunnel under the Hudson River and expand Penn Station. The Gateway project has been approved for a federal grant program, but President Donald Trump’s recent proposed budget could jeopardize funding, project supporters say.
A previous project to build a tunnel was killed in 2010 by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over concerns about cost overruns. The existing tunnel dates back more than 100 years.
