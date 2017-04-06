Boy, 14, Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars On Long Island Expressway

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 14-year-old boy stood accused Thursday evening of throwing rocks at cars on the Long Island Expressway.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Nassau County police said the boy damaged the windshields of at least two cars.
Authorities said around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the boy was with two friends when he walked onto the train trestle above the expressway at exits 37 and 38 in Roslyn Heights, and started throwing rocks at the cars below.
“Subsequent investigation by highway patrol officers lead to the location of the juvenile, and the identification of one of the three boys who was placed into custody,” said Nassau County police Detective Eugene Roach.
The teen is set to face a judge on April 19. His name has not been released.
