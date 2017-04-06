NJ School Nurse Credited With Saving Student’s Life After Spotting Leukemia Symptoms

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey mother says her little boy is alive today thanks to his teacher and a sharp-eyed school nurse.

Last September, Nathan Campbell started kindergarten at Zane North Elementary School in Collingswood.

Right away, his teacher noticed something was off.

Nathan didn’t want to go outside and play, so she took him to the nurse’s office.

The nurse said alarm bells went off in her mind as soon as she saw him, and she called his mother.

“His skin was translucent and that’s when I said I’ve only seen someone look this color once in 25 years, prove me wrong,” nurse Patti Butler told CBS Philly.

“If she hadn’t called us we would not be not be standing here talking about Nate today,” Nicole Defeo Campbell said.

Nathan was diagnosed with leukemia.

He was treated at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is now in remission.

Campbell has nominated Butler in a contest for America’s Greatest School Nurse.

Voting is open until April 16.