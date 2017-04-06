CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Police Shoot Man Who Fired Shotgun At Officers In Newark, Authorities Say

April 6, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Newark, Police-Involved Shooting

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark shot a man who allegedly fired a shotgun at officers Thursday night, authorities said.

Police responded to Hunterdon Street and Cluster Avenue around 5 p.m. after receiving a report about a man with a gun.

Authorities said the man fired a shotgun at officers and missed. The officers then shot back, striking the suspect.

He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said officers spoke with a victim who told them the man pointed a shotgun in his or her direction before officers arrived.

This incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

