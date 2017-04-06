Police Shoot Man Who Fired Shotgun At Officers In Newark, Authorities Say

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark shot a man who allegedly fired a shotgun at officers Thursday night, authorities said.
Police responded to Hunterdon Street and Cluster Avenue around 5 p.m. after receiving a report about a man with a gun.
Authorities said the man fired a shotgun at officers and missed. The officers then shot back, striking the suspect.
He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said officers spoke with a victim who told them the man pointed a shotgun in his or her direction before officers arrived.
This incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.