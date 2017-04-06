‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Chris ‘The All-American’ Weidman, UFC 210

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman preview UFC 210, which takes place this Saturday at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo.
The top-heavy card features two division-defining fights, with the Daniel “DC” Cormier-Anthony “Rumble” Johnson rematch, and Chris “The All-American” Weidman taking on Gegard Mousasi.
Weidman, the former middleweight champion and Long Island native, stopped by the studio to preview his second consecutive UFC fight in his home state.
Weidman covered all the bases with the fellas. He not only talked about the early trials and tribulations he had with weight-cutting, he also got into what was going through his mind for both title fights against Anderson Silva, who many consider the greatest of all-time.
“The All-American” also talked about working out with CBS’ “Kevin Can wait” star Kevin James, and the major plans he has for himself following his fight this Saturday against tough Dutch kickboxer Mousasi.
The guys wrapped this week’s episode with a special announcement. Pete will take the plunge and tie the knot this Saturday with his lovely fiancée. Hoff will have some well-deserved time off next week, but we may be able to get him to sneak away for a few minutes for an update, and, obviously, to talk some MMA!
