Man Rescued After Car Goes Into Water At Port Jefferson Marina

April 6, 2017 8:54 PM
Filed Under: car into water, Port Jefferson Marina

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was rescued and was hospitalized with serious injuries late Thursday, after a car plunged into the water at the Port Jefferson Marina.

The car went into the water at the Port Jefferson Marina boat ramp around 5:30 p.m., according to Suffolk County police.

The man was being treated at an unspecified local hospital late Thursday, police said.

Members of the Suffolk County Marine Bureau Dive Team were dispatched to the water to check for possible additional victims, police said.

The investigation continued late Thursday.

