Lawmakers OK Bill Allowing Testing Of Self-Driving Cars In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Autonomous vehicle technology approved by state lawmakers as part of a budget bill would allow testing of self-driving cars in New York.

The purpose of the test would be “to begin identifying potential impacts of such technology on safety, traffic control, traffic enforcement, emergency services, and such other areas,” according to the bill.

The tests would be allowed on public highways under the supervision of state police and the Department of Motor Vehicles through April 1, 2018.

The plan requires a licensed driver to be present at every test, and each self-driving vehicle must be insured at a minimum of at least $5 million.

Some New Yorkers seemed skeptical of the technology, while others were onboard.

“I don’t think that’s going to work for New Yorkers,” one man told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck.

“I still wouldn’t get in the car without a driver,” another man said.

“I don’t mind, I’ll sit in the back and drink some beers,” another said.

The bill has to be signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo before going into effect.

Last month, Uber briefly suspended its self-driving car program following a crash in Arizona.