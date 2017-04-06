Man Arrested, Charged In Upper East Side Burglary

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a burglary on the Upper East Side.
Leon James, 55, of East Harlem, was charged with six counts of burglary, police said.
Police earlier said they were searching for three suspects in connection with at three separate burglaries.
The first incident happened sometime between 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at an apartment building on East 83rd Street.
Police said a man with a cane entered an apartment and took a Thinkpad, a charger and jewelry.
In a separate incident that same day, police said another man stole jewelry, electronics and a Louis Vuitton bag from an East 91st Street apartment.
Police said a third man who they say also broke into the same building on East 91st Street, but didn’t get away with anything.
So far, police said burglars have struck at least 10 times in the area since Feb. 10 and are encouraging residents to not just lock their doors, but to always turn the deadbolt.
Police did not specify the burglary to which James was linked. They said the investigation was ongoing.