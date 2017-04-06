CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Flood Watch In Effect As Wet Weather Washes Over Tri-State

April 6, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: flood advisory, Weather

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — April showers for the third time in the last week could cause some problems across New Jersey and the Tri-State area.

The National Weather Service has placed flood advisories and watches in New York City, Long Island, Connecticut and surrounding areas from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

According to the NWS, rainfall will be heavy at times, before decreasing into Thursday night. Thunderstorms in local areas are also possible.

Forecasters say rainfall totals of one to two inches with isolated amounts of three inches are possible.

A flood watch is in effect for most New Jersey as showers move across the state Thursday. The ground is wet and rivers and streams continue to rise.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Jersey shore and the far southeastern portion of the state. Southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph could gust up to 45 mph.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

