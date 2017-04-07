LIRR Penn Station Delays, Cancellations Continue For Morning Rush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road riders face another day of delays and cancellations following Monday’s derailment at Penn Station because it said Amtrak did not finish track repairs in time.
The LIRR said it will operate on a reduced morning rush-hour schedule Friday, which impacts 14 trains. The LIRR normally operates 144 morning rush hours train, 98 of which go to Penn Station.
LIRR and NJ TRANSIT service has been cut back since the derailment Monday took out eight of 21 tracks maintained by Amtrak.