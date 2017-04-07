Boomer & Carton: Gov. Christie Fills Boomer’s Shoes, Harvey Shines

April 7, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With Boomer up in Canada taking care of some hockey obligations, Craig welcomed his good friend Gov. Chris Christie into the studio for four hours of fun on Friday.

We heard more than an earful about the Mets, after Matt Harvey impressed during his first start of the season on Thursday night.

Craig’s Yankees didn’t play Thursday night, but word is that if Masahiro Tanaka decides to opt out of his current deal, the Bombers’ brass would not be interested in re-signing him. Craig was less than thrilled that it is even a story right now and tried to make sense of it all.

So no Boomer, no problem. You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.

