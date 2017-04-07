Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Friday Morning Update Was A Good One

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco was all over it Friday morning, updating his face off and taking names.
The “maven” looked back on Matt Harvey’s solid outing in his first start of the season, as the Mets topped the Braves on Thursday night to take their first series of the season.
Later, Jerry segued to hockey. The Islanders kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Carolina. Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for New York, which trails Toronto by three points for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with two games to play.
Recco also spoke about The Masters, the night on the NBA hardwood, and more.
Have a listen.