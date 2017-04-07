Police Need Help Identifying Man Found Unconscious And Bleeding On Brooklyn Porch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who was found bloodied and unconscious on a porch in Brooklyn.
The man was found bleeding from his head outside 848 East 15th Street in Midwood around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said.
He did not have any identification on him.
The man is being treated at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center for bleeding on the brain, a fractured nose and broken collarbone.
Police describe him as a Hispanic man believed to be in his 40s. They say he’s 5’3″ tall and about 150 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are strictly confidential.