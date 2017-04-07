Cuomo, New York State Lawmakers Reach Budget Agreement 6 Days Late

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York state budget agreement for Fiscal Year 2018 was reached Friday evening – nearly a week after the deadline.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he had reached the agreement with GOP Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, Senate Independent Democratic Conference Leader Jeffrey Klein, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.
Cuomo’s office said the agreement holds spending growth to 2 percent while reducing taxes, makes investments in education, enacts “comprehensive criminal justice reforms,” creates jobs, and funds the rebuilding of infrastructure.
The State Operating Funds spending for the year outlined in the budget is $98.1 billion. Education aid spending will be increased by $1.1 billion, Medicaid state share funding will be increased to $23.5 million, the tax rate on millionaires will be extended, and a middle class tax cut will be enacted saving taxpayers an average of $250 next year.
On Wednesday, budget talks collapsed after some members of the state Senate left Albany.
Cuomo on Wednesday said disagreements remained over an affordable housing tax credit for New York City developers and a proposal to end a policy of automatically prosecuting and incarcerating 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults.
The budget was due by Saturday.
Cuomo introduced his $152 billion budget proposal in January. The proposal called for adding $1 billion in new public education spending and included expanded child care tax credits and a new initiative making state college tuition free for students from families earning $125,000 or less annually.
