Jeep Crashes Into Side Of Queens Doctor’s Office

April 7, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Astoria, Jessica Borg, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were some terrifying moments in Queens when a driver lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a doctor’s office.

The Jeep flew into the side of Steinway Diagnostic Imaging on Ditmars Boulevard at Steinway Street in Astoria around 10 a.m. Friday.

Dr. N.D. Wruble said he’s never experienced anything like this in the 37 years that he’s been at the location.

No one inside the building was injured.

Wruble said there were three staff members inside with a few patients in the waiting room and it is fortunate that no one was using the X-ray room at the time the Jeep plowed into it.

Jeep Crashes Into Queens Doctor's Office

A Jeep crashed into the side of a doctor’s office in Astoria, Queens on April 7, 2017 (credit: CBS2)

“It sounded like an explosion and everybody just ran to make sure everybody else was OK and everybody was,” Wruble said. “It’s a little bit miraculous that we weren’t using that room.”

The driver of the Jeep is a patient of his whom he had just spoken with a few minutes before the crash, Wruble said.

The driver was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep has been towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia