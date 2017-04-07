Jeep Crashes Into Side Of Queens Doctor’s Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were some terrifying moments in Queens when a driver lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a doctor’s office.

The Jeep flew into the side of Steinway Diagnostic Imaging on Ditmars Boulevard at Steinway Street in Astoria around 10 a.m. Friday.

Dr. N.D. Wruble said he’s never experienced anything like this in the 37 years that he’s been at the location.

No one inside the building was injured.

Wruble said there were three staff members inside with a few patients in the waiting room and it is fortunate that no one was using the X-ray room at the time the Jeep plowed into it.

“It sounded like an explosion and everybody just ran to make sure everybody else was OK and everybody was,” Wruble said. “It’s a little bit miraculous that we weren’t using that room.”

The driver of the Jeep is a patient of his whom he had just spoken with a few minutes before the crash, Wruble said.

The driver was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep has been towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear.