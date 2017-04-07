Jets Sign Tight End Brian Parker

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed free agent tight end Brian Parker.
Parker was claimed off waivers by the Jets from Kansas City last September, but was waived with a failed physical two days later.
MORE: Whom Might The Jets Draft?: A Look At What The Mock Drafts Are Saying
The Rochester native adds depth to a position at which New York also has Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Eric Tomlinson, Braedon Bowman and Jason Vander Laan. Seferian-Jenkins is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end was signed by San Diego as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Albany in 2015. Parker was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs before that season, and had one catch for 6 yards in nine games for Kansas City.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)