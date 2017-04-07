Masters Leader Charley Hoffman Off To Strong Start On Day 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Charley Hoffman is off and running in the second round of the Masters, a second-hole birdie restoring his four-shot lead over William McGirt. Hoffman came into the day with the biggest lead after the opening round in 62 years.

After starting with a par, Hoffman, who shot a 65 on Thursday, kept up his birdie run — his sixth in nine holes — with one at the par-5 second. The American shot par on holes 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Hoffman was among several golfers near the top of the leaderboard who began second-round action.

Sergio Garcia, who birdied on the first hole, was 3 under. McGirt was among the first golfers on the course and was also at 3 under through 16 holes.

Lee Westwood, who began the round in third, opened with a bogey to fall into a large group tied for fourth.

Meanwhile, defending champion Danny Willett began the second round with a snowman, taking an 8 on the opening hole.

The misfortune began when his tee shot did not go in the bunker right of the fairway. Willett tried to balance his feet on the edge, and he didn’t quite pull it off. He shanked the shot deep into the woods. From there, he pitched out of the pines and well over the green. His first pitch wasn’t hard enough and rolled back down. His second pitch was hard enough. In fact, it rolled off the green back into the fairway.

He chipped up to 6 feet and missed the putt, walking off with a quadruple bogey.

Willett was one short of the record for highest score on No. 1. A year ago, Ernie Els took six putts from 2 feet in making a 9.

Through nine holes Friday, Willet was at 6 over, tied for 66th place.

