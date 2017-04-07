Mets Show Interest In Righty Doug Fister

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pitching depth was supposed to be the one thing the Mets wouldn’t have to sweat this season. But with Steven Matz and Seth Lugo already on the shelf, New York is already looking to add another arm.

According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, also of FanRag Sports, the Mets have looked at veteran right-hander Doug Fister.

Heyman reported that Fister is holding out for a major-league deal.

“My two cents: Seems a little late for that,” Heyman writes.

Fister, 33, pitched for the Astros last season, going 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA and 115 strikeouts. The 33-year-old has also played for the Mariners, Tigers and Nationals.

His best season came in 2013 with Detroit, when he went 14-9 with a 3.67 ERA and 159 strikeouts.

According to Heyman, New York also showed interest in right-hander Mike Pelfrey, but the former Met signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.

The Mets have arguably the strongest rotation in baseball. It currently consists of Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler and Robert Gsellman.

Matz has a flexor tendon strain in his elbow, and Lugo has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. Meanwhile, the Mets are expected to limit Wheeler’s innings after he missed the past two seasons following Tommy John elbow surgery.

Last season, the Mets lost Harvey, deGrom and Matz to season-ending surgeries.