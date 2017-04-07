Wheeler Falters As Mets Fall To Marlins

April 7, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Zack Wheeler

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler lasted just four innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, giving up Derek Dietrich’s go-ahead, two-run triple and Christian Yelich’s two-run homer in the New York Mets’ 7-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Making his first big league appearance in three years, the 26-year-old right-hander started strongly and was given a lead when Curtis Granderson singled in a run in the first against Wei-Yin Chen.

Then Wheeler’s adrenaline appeared to dissipate on a raw night with the temperature in the 40s. The Marlins took a 3-1 lead in the second, and Yelich broke open the game in the third when he drove a pitch off the right-field foul pole, his fourth straight game at Citi Field with a home run.

Chen (1-0) reached on an infield single in the fourth, ending an 0-for-51 slump at the start of his career, the fourth-longest for players who debuted in 1900 or later, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Wheeler (0-1) allowed five runs, six hits and one walk with four strikeouts, throwing 54 of 80 pitches for strikes.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

