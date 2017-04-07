All Hail! Wright Crowns D’Arnaud After Mets Top Braves

For A Job Well Done During Thursday's Win Over Braves, Catcher Gets Kingly Silver Headdress April 7, 2017 6:48 AM
New York Mets, Travis d'Arnaud

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Easy lies the head that wears a crown on the New York Mets.

Travis d’Arnaud looked like a monarch after Thursday’s 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, wearing a kingly silver headdress of authority that included shiny blue stones — no doubt not real jewels.

The Mets had previously given a wrestling belt to their stars of the game.

“Instead of a belt, we have this because other people were using the belt,” d’Arnaud said.

Mets captain David Wright decided to change the prize and personally crowned d’Arnaud, who hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning.

“It debuted Monday,” d’Arnaud said. “I don’t remember who won it. I think they were supposed to wear it during an interview and they didn’t, so he was very adamant about making sure I wore it tonight.”

Last year’s belt had a shamrock and a pink ribbon in memory of Shannon Forde, the team’s senior director of media relations. Forde died in March 2016 at age 44 after a 3 1/2-year battle with breast cancer.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

