Report: Yankees Have No Plans To Pursue Tanaka If He Opts Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees appear to be sending ace Masahiro Tanaka a message.

According to a report in the Daily News, the Bombers will not pursue the ace right-hander if he decides to opt out of his contract after the 2017 season.

Though the rebuilding Bombers are desperate to have continuity in their rotation, they apparently are not thrilled by the tactics of Tanaka’s agent, Casey Close, who, the newspaper reported, seems to be using the potential for an opt-out as leverage.

“I just don’t see Hal (Steinbrenner) going there,” a source told the Daily News. “He’s still smarting from the (CC) Sabathia and (Mark) Teixeira deals.”

Right now, among their top three starters, the Yankees have just Tanaka signed beyond 2017. The 28-year-old Japanese right-hander signed a seven-year, $155 contract with New York prior to the 2014 season, but it contained a clause that would allow him to opt out after the fourth year. Tanaka is scheduled to make $22 million in 2018 and 2019, and $23 million in 2020.

Veterans Sabathia and Michael Pineda will be free agents after this season. Beyond that, the Bombers have a number of younger pitchers they hope can form a solid core down the road.

The Yankees reportedly have been looking to bolster their rotation, but were not enamored by any of the free agents available over the winter and asking prices on the trade front have been too steep to this point.

Tanaka, who has lived up to his contract so far, going 39-17 with a 3.23 ERA in 76 starts over the last three-plus seasons, is coming off a brutal outing on opening day, allowing seven earned runs and eight hits over just 2 2/3 innings in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

There have been concerns about the partial ulnar-collateral ligament tear in Tanaka’s elbow, an issue he has pitched through over the last few seasons. It has yet to prove problematic for the right-hander, but has been identified as a reason why he wouldn’t risk opting out of such a lucrative contract.

Still, the Yankees look like they are ready to play hardball with their ace, no matter how much they truly need him going forward.

Tanaka is slated to make his second start of the season on Saturday in Baltimore.