Man Exposed Himself To Girl, 15, In Point Pleasant, Police Say

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Point Pleasant, New Jersey were searching for a man they said exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl this week.
The incident was one of three acts of public lewdness that have been reported to local police since February.
Around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, the man was walking past the teenage girl at Barton and Cedar avenues in Point Pleasant when he exposed himself, police said.
The man then continued walking south on Barton Avenue, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male about 30 years old, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a muscular build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweat shirt with a white insignia on the front, and black shorts with a blue stripe down the side.
Police did not provide further details about the earlier lewdness cases, but said they were pursuing leads and utilizing “every appropriate resource.”
Anyone with information was asked to contact Point Pleasant Police Detective Joseph Hynes at (732) 892-0060 or to call the TIPS line to remain anonymous.