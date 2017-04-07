Woman’s Remains Found Wearing Marist College Sweatshirt In Massachusetts

April 7, 2017 7:53 PM
Filed Under: Marist College, Massachusetts, Skeletal Remains

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police hope the public can help identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Massachusetts earlier this week.

Detectives in Dedham said the woman was wearing a Marist College sweatshirt, like the one pictured above, along with a ring and bracelet with the word “peace.”

womans remains ring dedham ma pd Womans Remains Found Wearing Marist College Sweatshirt In Massachusetts

(Credit: Dedham, Massachusetts police department)

womans remains bracelet dedham ma pd Womans Remains Found Wearing Marist College Sweatshirt In Massachusetts

(Credit: Dedham, Massachusetts police department)

A person walking in the area found the decomposing remains on Tuesday. Police believe the woman has been dead for several months.

The medical examiner said the woman was in her late teens or early 20s, black and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact the Dedham Police Department at 781-751-9300 or State Police detectives attached to the Norfolk DA’s Office at 781-830-4990.

