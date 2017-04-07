At Least 2 Dead When Truck Crashes Into Stockholm Shopping Center; Officials Call It Terror Attack

STOCKHOLM (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) – At least two people were killed when a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm Friday.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called the incident “a terror attack.”
Swedish media reports that there was gunfire at the scene and several other people were rushed away in ambulances.
Officials say that a person is in custody in the attack.
The incident echoes a recent attack in London. On March 22, a lone attacker drove an SUV into a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and then rammed the gates of parliament. Five people were killed along with the attacker in that incident. A Romanian tourist who had been injured in the attack became the fifth person to die from her injuries when she was taken off life support Thursday.
