Suffolk Cops Announce $5,000 Reward In Search For Machete Wielding Robber

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of a machete wielding robber.
As WCBS-880’s Sophia Hall reports, the suspect has struck again and again and again — using a knife or machete to threaten employees — the serial robber has hit six times in Nassau County, and two more in Suffolk.
Thankfully no one has been injured, and authorities are hoping to stop the suspect before that happens.
On Friday, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini announced a reward for information leading to an arrest.
“We are posting a $5,000 quick cash reward for a tip or tips that lead to an arrest of the perpetrator of the robberies that are occurring at Carvels, Subways, and Dunkin Donuts in Nassau County and Suffolk County,” he said.
All tips will be kept confidential.