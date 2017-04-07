Reality Star ‘The Situation’ Hit With Additional Tax Fraud Charges

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Jersey Shore” reality TV show star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother have been hit with additional tax fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors said Friday that “The Situation” was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records.
Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.
EXTRA: Read The Indictment
They previously pleaded not guilty to charges that they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.
They will be arraigned on the new charges on April 17.
Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of MTV’s “Jersey Shore.” The cast members were known for their rowdy lifestyle that occasionally led to legal scrapes. In July 2014, “The Situation” agreed to take anger management classes to resolve assault charges stemming from a July 15 fight with his brother at their family’s tanning salon in Middletown Township.
