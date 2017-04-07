WATCH: Tom Brady Feeds Glass To David Blaine In Instagram Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Is this what dinner parties are like at Tom Brady’s place?
In a video posted to his Instagram account, the Patriots quarterback is seen feeding glass to magician David Blaine. All the five-time Super Bowl champ could do was laugh.
Shortly after, Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bundchen, offers Blaine a banana.
As the illusionist is chomping down on the glass, Brady then playfully pretends he’ll follow his lead.
Brady’s post does include a warning to children: “DO NOT do this at home. He is a trained professional.”
Glass eating? A profession?