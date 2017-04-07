Police: Owner Of 22 French Mastiffs Found Dead Or Starving On Upstate NY Property Arrested

STRATFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The owner of nearly two dozen dogs that were found starving or dead on a property in upstate New York has been arrested, State police said.
Bentley Valdez, 55, is charged with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs, according to police.
The 22 French mastiffs were discovered on a rural property in Stratford as officers were investigating a report of animal abandonment, police said.
Nine of the dogs were dead and the 13 others “were in various states of emaciation,” police said. There was no food or water and police said it’s unknown when they dogs were last fed.
Some of the animals were confined inside the residence while others were in makeshift kennels and cages outside. The surviving dogs were taken to the Brennan Humane Society in nearby Mayfield
Valdez was arraigned and remanded to the Fulton County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $3,500 bond.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the State police at 518-853-3720.