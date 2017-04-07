Syrian Military Says At Least 6 Dead In US Missile Strike On Air Base

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The Pentagon is assessing the results of the U.S. military strike on Syria that was ordered by President Donald Trump in response to a deadly chemical attack on civilians.

Syrian military officials say at least six are dead and several have been left wounded from Thursday night’s airstrike when two U.S. Navy war ships fired off 59 cruise missiles, targeting and air base in central Syria.

On Friday, Syria’s army decried the U.S. strike as “an outrageous aggression,” CBS News reported.

Trump ordered the air strike in response to this week’s chemical weapons attack the Syrian government carried out against a Syrian village, killing more than 80 civilians.

The president talked about the missile strike from his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday night.

“Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched,” Trump said. “Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

Trump said there is “no dispute” that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violating its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed, and failed very dramatically,” he said. “As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the president made the decision to strike Thursday.

Before the strikes, Tillerson issued a warning to Russia and told reporters that serious action was needed again Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to punish him for the civilian deaths during the gas attack.

“It’s a serious matter, it requires a serious response,” he said. “It is very important that the Russian government consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime.”

Assad has denied carrying out Tuesday chemical attack, saying chemical agents were released from a rebel stockpile that was hut during conventional strikes by Syrian warplanes.

Russia, which backed up that explanation, argued Friday that the chemical weapons capabilities of the rebels were being ignored, CBS News reported.

Closer to home, the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit posted a tweet, saying it is monitoring the situation.

We are monitoring the events developing in Syria pic.twitter.com/DR1TC1JMtt — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 7, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also released a statement saying, “making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do.‎”

“It is incumbent on the Trump administration to come up with a strategy and consult with Congress before implementing it. I salute the professionalism and skill of our Armed Forces who took action today,” he continued.

While some are praising the president for his action, others say Trump should have had congressional approval before going forward with the airstrikes.

The president defended his decision.

“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” he said.

In response, Russia officials say that the airstrike is a significant blow to U.S.-Russia relations, which were already fragile, and said it is suspending a deal with the U.S. to prevent mid-air incidents over Syria.