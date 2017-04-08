Police: Man Shot, Wounded Inside Bronx Jewelry Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in serious condition following a shooting inside a jewelry store in the Riverdale section of the Bronx early Saturday afternoon.
Police say they were called to Marilyn’s Diamond Collection Inc. on Johnson Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. When they arrived they discovered the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the stomach.
Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas in serious condition.
Authorities say they’re looking for two black males in their 20’s who may have fled in a bronze or champagne colored Ford Explorer. They were last seen wearing baseball caps, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.