Authorities Identify Man Found Unconscious And Bleeding On Brooklyn Porch

April 8, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Midwood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man whom they found injured and unconscious on a porch in Brooklyn earlier this week.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Friday night, he was found unconscious under a blanket on the porch at 848 East 15th St. in Midwood, Brooklyn around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. 

He was bleeding from his head, and he had a broken collarbone and a nasal fracture, police said. He did not have any form of identification.

Police did not publicly name the man, but said he was identified and reunited with his family.

He remains in the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia