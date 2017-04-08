Authorities Identify Man Found Unconscious And Bleeding On Brooklyn Porch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man whom they found injured and unconscious on a porch in Brooklyn earlier this week.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Friday night, he was found unconscious under a blanket on the porch at 848 East 15th St. in Midwood, Brooklyn around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
He was bleeding from his head, and he had a broken collarbone and a nasal fracture, police said. He did not have any form of identification.
Police did not publicly name the man, but said he was identified and reunited with his family.
He remains in the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.