Suffolk County Police Release Photos Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In West Islip Church Burglaries

April 8, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Our Lady Of Lourdes, West Islip

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police have released photos of a man they are calling a person of interest in a series of church burglaries.

Our Lady of Lourdes on Hunter Avenue in West Islip has been targeted four times in a month.

On multiple occasions a thief, or thieves, has gone after a considerable amount of cash from candle collections, donations for families, outreach for the poor, and baskets containing offerings from Sunday mass.

(Credit: Suffolk County police)

Police say the man pictured above was seen at the church around the times of three of the burglaries. Detectives want to speak with him about the case.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

