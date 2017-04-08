CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Sam, Acosta Score In DC United’s Victory Over NYCFC

April 8, 2017 8:28 PM
Filed Under: MLS, NYCFC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lloyd Sam and Luciano Acosta scored in the second half in D.C. United’s 2-1 victory over NYCFC on Saturday.

After going scoreless in the first three matches of the season, D.C. United (2-2-1) has scored two goals in each of the last two.

In the 53rd minute, Sam stole the ball from defender Frederic Brillant deep in NYCFC’s half and fired the ball from near the penalty spot past the sliding Johnson. Sam’s first goal this season came in his 100th MLS start.

Acosta scored his second goal this season in the 73rd minute via a rebound. He passed to Sam, whose shot was blocked by Johnson back to Acosta for an easy score.

Bill Hamid made a terrific double-save for United in the 82nd minute, but two minutes later, NYCFC’s Thomas McNamara sent a cross to David Villa, who scored his third of the season.

NYCFC (2-2-1) dominated possession and outshot United 15-12, with both teams putting six shots on target. NYCFC beat United 4-0 on March 12.

