CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Crowds Rally Against Catcalling & Street Harassment In Tompkins Square Park

April 8, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Chirlane McCray, Darius Radzius, Hollaback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds gathered in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday for the fifth annual rally against street harassment, hosted by Hollaback!

One attendee told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius he sees it happen all the time — women catcalled and harassed on city streets.

“I don’t know, they just say whatever comes to their minds about what they see in front of them,” the man, named Dan, said. 

He even admitted making comments of his own when he was younger.

But many at the rally believe it’s not OK.

“I’m hoping that today people walking by or people who are just sitting on the benches kind of not directly involved but hearing the words that are being said, and hearing the music, and seeing the council members here — that they’re going to be intrigued and want to get involved in the fight to end street harassment,” one woman said.

New York City’s First Lady Chirlane McCray addressed the crowd, saying no one should be harassed in public spaces.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia