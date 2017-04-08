Crowds Rally Against Catcalling & Street Harassment In Tompkins Square Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds gathered in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday for the fifth annual rally against street harassment, hosted by Hollaback!
One attendee told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius he sees it happen all the time — women catcalled and harassed on city streets.
“I don’t know, they just say whatever comes to their minds about what they see in front of them,” the man, named Dan, said.
He even admitted making comments of his own when he was younger.
But many at the rally believe it’s not OK.
“I’m hoping that today people walking by or people who are just sitting on the benches kind of not directly involved but hearing the words that are being said, and hearing the music, and seeing the council members here — that they’re going to be intrigued and want to get involved in the fight to end street harassment,” one woman said.
New York City’s First Lady Chirlane McCray addressed the crowd, saying no one should be harassed in public spaces.