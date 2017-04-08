Lawmakers Warn Of Scammers Posing As IRS Agents Come Tax Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s tax season, which unfortunately means it’s also a time when the Internal Revenue Service sees an uptick in email and phone scams.
Westchester Congresswoman Nita Lowey is urging residents to not become victims. WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reports that last year alone more than 10,000 victims paid more than $55.5 million to scam artists.
Now, Lowey is warning folks to be aware of the scams and not let their guards down.
“The IRS will never call and demand immediate payment,” she tells WCBS 880. In fact the IRS will never call without first having mailed you a bill.”
Additionally, the IRS will never threaten to bring in law enforcement for lack of payment.
If you think you’ve been scammed, Lowey is urging you to report it to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484. You can also call the New York State Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-771-7755.