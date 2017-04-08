Man Arrested, Accused Of Exposing Himself Aboard NJ TRANSIT Bus

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after police say he exposed himself aboard an NJ TRANSIT bus Friday afternoon.
Authorities say 37-year-old Donn M. Ronquillo, of Jersey City, exposed himself and masturbated aboard a bus while sitting across from a 15-year-old girl around 2 p.m.
The driver alerted Port Authority Police Department officers who were outside the bus after the teen screamed.
The officers arrested Ronquillo near the intersection of Bergen and Sipp Avenues in Jersey City.
He’s currently being held at Hudson County Correctional Facility facing aggravated criminal sexual contact charges.