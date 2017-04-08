Metro-North Temporary Metal Ramp Collapses With Passengers On It

April 8, 2017 3:39 PM
STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A metal ramp linking a Metro-North train to a platform in Connecticut has collapsed with passengers on it, injuring at least one person.

Witnesses say a woman appeared to have injured her hand as the temporary walkway at the Stratford station fell just before 1 p.m. Saturday. A man on the ramp did not appear to be hurt.

The metal walkway allowed passengers to leave the northbound train and cross tracks that were under repair. The New Haven-bound train was using the middle tracks.

The woman appeared shaken, and workers helped her walk up the part of the ramp that remained attached to the platform.

A Metro-North spokesman said he was not aware of the accident, but would have details later.

